Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC on Tuesday

Now that Sean Payton has been introduced as the Broncos’ next head coach, his next order of business is finding a defensive coordinator.

It won’t be Ejiro Evero, as he was let out of his contract with Denver to become Carolina’s defensive coordinator.

Two reported previously reported candidates will be meeting with Payton on Tuesday. According to Mike Klis of KUSA, Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores and Seahawks associate head coach/defense Sean Desai will interview on Tuesday via Zoom.

Flores is also reportedly a finalist for the Cardinals head coaching job and is considered a candidate for several other defensive coordinator roles.

Desai has also interviewed with a few other teams with vacancies at defensive coordinator.

Klis also reports that the Broncos have parted ways with inside linebackers coach Peter Hansen, who may be a candidate to follow Evero to be a part of the Panthers’ defensive staff.

