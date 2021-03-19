The Denver Broncos have interest in bringing in former Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller, according to Troy Renck of The Denver Channel.

Fuller spent four years playing for current Broncos head coach Vic Fangio when he was the defensive coordinator of the Bears from 2015-2018. Fuller made the Pro Bowl for the first time and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2018 during Fangio’s final season running the defense in Chicago. He had a league-leading seven interceptions and 21 passes defended during that season for the Bears and followed it up with a second Pro Bowl trip in 2019.

The Broncos have already added Ronald Darby on a three-year deal this week to help bolster their cornerback spot. Bryce Callahan is returning to the roster as well and would give the Broncos a trio of corners that could feel quite comfortable with should they be able to get Fuller to Denver and reunite with Fangio.

Report: Broncos have interest in Kyle Fuller originally appeared on Pro Football Talk