Report: Broncos hiring Butch Barry as offensive line coach

The Broncos have reportedly settled on their new offensive line coach.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team is hiring Butch Barry for that position. Barry spent the 2021 season as the 49ers’ assistant offensive line coach.

Barry was on the Packers’ staff in 2020 as a senior analyst. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and offensive coordinator Justin Outten were also on Green Bay’s staff that year.

Barry has also worked for the University of Miami, the Buccaneers, and Central Michigan University. He played at Central Michigan during his own college days.

Hackett’s first staff is also expected to include Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator and Klint Kubiak as their quarterbacks coach.

