Report: Broncos finalizing contract to make Mike Shula their QBs coach

The Broncos are finalizing contract details to make Mike Shula their quarterbacks coach, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

The team still needs to work out the offset with the Giants, per Klis.

The hiring of Shula is not a surprise given the Broncos hired Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator. Shula was the offensive coordinator under Shurmur with the Giants.

The Broncos fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney after the season.

Shula, 54, spent two seasons with the Giants. He aided the development of rookie Daniel Jones last season and now will oversee the development of Drew Lock, who started five games as a rookie in 2019.

Shula served as the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach in 2011-12 before being promoted to offensive coordinator. He was in that role from 2013-2017.