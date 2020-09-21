Report: Broncos fear serious knee injury for WR Courtland Sutton
Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury against the Steelers on Sunday, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and James Palmer. Sutton suffered a shoulder injury before the season started and missed the Broncos’ season opener against the Titans in Week 1. He returned in Week 2 against the Steelers only to exit the game with knee pain. Sutton caught 3-of-6 passes for 66 yards before exiting with his knee injury