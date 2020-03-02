We’re a couple of weeks away from the start of the new league year and some teams began to lay groundwork for pursuing their targets during the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The Broncos are reportedly in that group. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team expressed interest in impending free agent defensive lineman D.J. Reader.

Reader started 15 regular season games and both playoff contests in the middle of the Texans’ line last season. He finished the year with 52 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Klis notes that his agent Joby Branion also represents Von Miller, so there’s a long working relationship with Denver. Reader is the No. 33 free agent on PFT’s Top 100 list, however, and there figures to be other interest in a player that has been a key part of the defense in Houston over the last four years.

Report: Broncos have expressed interest in D.J. Reader originally appeared on Pro Football Talk