Report: Broncos expected to pursue Dalvin Cook

Perhaps this is why the Denver Broncos recently cut three running backs in less than a week.

The Minnesota Vikings are set to release veteran Davlin Cook, and once that cut becomes official, the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins are among the teams expected to pursue the running back, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Dolphins and Broncos “have been monitoring Cook for weeks,” according to Schefter. Minnesota presumably tried to trade the RB, but after not finding any suitors, the team is expected to release him.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire