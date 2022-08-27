Report: Broncos executive Mac Freeman leaving team

Broncos executive Mac Freeman is leaving the team, Mike Klis of 9News reports. Freeman informed team employees of his departure Friday afternoon.

Freeman has worked for the Broncos since 2001 when he took a job as vice president of stadium operations. The organization promoted him to vice president of business development in 2010, and he stepped into his most recent role as chief commercial officer in 2017.

Freeman oversaw the Broncos’ business department and stadium management, responsibilities that now fall to newly hired team president Damani Leech.

The Broncos are in a transition after the Pat Bowlen Trust sold the team to the Walton-Penner ownership group headed by Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner and Carrie’s husband, Greg Penner.

Freeman worked for the Steelers before arriving in Denver in 1998 to oversee the transition from the old Mile High Stadium to Invesco Field at Mile High. He was the general manager of Mile High Stadium until joining the Broncos in 2001.

