Report: Broncos have discussed luring Mike Westhoff out of retirement to join staff

Denver is looking at bringing in a longtime special teams coach for their staff.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Broncos have discussed luring Mike Westhoff out of retirement to join them in some capacity for the 2023 season.

Westhoff, 75, last coached for the Saints under Sean Payton in 2018. He was the club’s special teams coach starting midway through the 2017 season.

Previously, Westhoff ran the Jets special teams from 2001-2012 and was the Dolphins tight ends coach/special teams coach from 1986-2000.

The Broncos are also reportedly looking to interview Ronald Curry to be their offensive coordinator under Payton.

