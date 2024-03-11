Report: Broncos did not pursue QB Mac Jones

After the Denver Broncos parted ways with Russell Wilson, there was some speculation that coach Sean Payton might attempt to trade for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

That speculation was likely prompted by the fact that the Saints attempted to leapfrog the Patriots via trade to select Jones in the 2021 NFL draft, something they ultimately failed to do.

Three years later, New England made Jones available via trade. The Jacksonville Jaguars won the sweepstakes, agreeing to trade a sixth-round draft pick to the Patriots in exchange for Jones (the trade will not become official until the NFL’s new league year begins on Wednesday).

After the Jags and Pats agreed to terms, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that four teams were “in the mix” for Jones. The Broncos never made an offer.

“The Broncos did their due diligence on Mac Jones before deciding not to engage in trade talks with New England,” KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis reported Sunday.

So the search for Wilson’s replacement continues in Denver. We are tracking all of the team’s free agency moves on Broncos Wire.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire