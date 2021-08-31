The Broncos have waived two of the four players who started games for them at quarterback last season. The team is keeping only two quarterbacks on its active roster, having cut third quarterback Brett Rypien, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Rypien cleared waivers his first two years after not making the season-opening roster. If he does so again, the Broncos want to bring Rypien back to the practice squad.

The Broncos also cut receiver Kendall Hinton, who started as an emergency quarterback last season against the Saints after Drew Lock, Rypien and Blake Bortles sat out under COVID-19 protocols.

Denver also has cut inside linebacker Curtis Robinson, offensive tackle Drew Himmelman, fullback Adam Prentice, tight end Austin Fort, tight end Shaun Beyer, offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann, cornerback Saivion Smith and defensive lineman Isaiah Mack, per Klis.

Report: Broncos cut Brett Rypien, Kendall Hinton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk