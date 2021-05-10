Report: Broncos believe getting QB Aaron Rodgers is a ‘real possibility’

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
The Green Bay Packers have consistently said they will not trade Aaron Rodgers despite an ongoing feud between the organization and quarterback, but the conviction from the Packers’ side hasn’t drained any optimism from at least one team about the possibility of eventually acquiring Rodgers.

According to James Palmer of NFL Network, the Broncos believe a deal can get done for Rodgers, even if the Packers haven’t made the three-time MVP quarterback available for trade.

In fact, the Broncos are saying it’s a “real possibility,” per Palmer.

“I’ve talked to people inside the building who have told me it is a real possibility that Aaron Rodgers ends up with the Denver Broncos,” Palmer said. “The same people have told me, remember, deals of this size, with players of this nature, MVPs, are difficult to get done, and you don’t know if they are going to get done until you get to the finish line. And at the same time, you need the Packers to make him available.”

The Broncos’ optimism must be attributed to the steadfast nature of Rodgers, who wants out of Green Bay. If he forces the Packers’ hand in some way this offseason, a blockbuster deal to Denver makes a lot of sense, given the Broncos’ cap situation and the assets available to general manager George Paton in a hypothetical trade scenario.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers are concerned about potential tampering from teams like the Broncos, who are not allowed to contact a player under contract with another team. Backchannel communication between the Broncos and Rodgers could be fueling Denver’s optimism but would be against NFL rules.

Once again: the Packers have said repeatedly that the team is committed to repairing the relationship and having the MVP back in Green Bay for 2021. A player can’t trade himself, even if the Broncos believe a deal between the two sides could get done.

Then again, if Rodgers has his heels dug in and is willing to miss the start of the 2021 season to get out, the Packers may have no other option than to trade him away and ensure the team receives back fair compensation for one of the most valuable players in football.

The Broncos sound like a team ready to pounce if the Packers eventually concede to Rodgers and allow the 37-year-old quarterback to leave Green Bay.

Official uniform numbers for Green Bay Packers' 2021 draft class

