Report: Broncos ask permission to speak with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn about HC job

For the second year in a row, the Denver Broncos and Dan Quinn are going to see if they’re a match.

The Broncos have once again requested permission to speak with the Cowboys defensive coordinator about their open head coaching position, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The two sides previously did this in early 2022 after Denver fired Vic Fangio. Quinn, the 2021 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year, was reportedly among three finalists for the job and was said to be a favorite of Broncos general manager George Paton.

The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their top candidates last year, one of their top candidates this year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

Denver went on to hire Nathaniel Hackett instead. Just hours later, Quinn announced that he would remain in Dallas for a second season. But now with Hackett already gone in the Mile High City, the Broncos are shopping once again and presumably like Quinn’s familiarity with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson was asked about multiple coaching candidates after Denver’s season-ending win over the Chargers in Week 18.

“Dan Quinn, I know him personally, too,” Wilson said. “He’s an amazing coach as well, an amazing person, an amazing soul, great leader.”

Quinn could be interviewing alongside some prominent names. Denver is said to be interested in former Saints coach Sean Payton and the University of Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, among others.

As per The Denver Post, the club has also filed formal requests to speak with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Current Broncos DC Ejiro Evero is expected to also be in the running.

Since he is already under contract with a club still playing, Quinn cannot officially interview for any open coaching position until after the Cowboys’ wild-card playoff game versus Tampa Bay next Monday night.

The 52-year-old New Jersey native said recently that he was “having a blast” in his current role in Dallas.

“If, down the line, there’s an opportunity that lights me up,” he said, “we’ll discuss it then. Until then, I’m right where my feet are.”

