Report: Broncos to acquire Teddy Bridgewater from Panthers

The Denver Broncos are acquiring quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the NFL Network reported.

Per the report, the Panthers will pay $7 million and the Broncos will pony up $3 million as part of the restructured contract to finalize the deal.

Bridgewater, 28, will vie for the Broncos' starting job with Drew Lock. Denver also has the No. 9 pick in the draft, which begins on Thursday.

The Panthers reportedly informed Bridgewater earlier this month that he can seek a trade following the team's acquisition of quarterback Sam Darnold from the New York Jets.

A former first-round pick, Bridgewater signed in free agency with Carolina in March 2020 and started 15 games for the Panthers. He threw for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the Panthers, who went 4-11 in those games.

The Panthers hold the eighth overall pick in the draft Thursday.

Bridgewater has thrown for 11,385 yards with 53 touchdowns against 36 interceptions in 59 career games with the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Panthers. He has also rushed for 713 yards and nine touchdowns.

Lock, 24, is 8-10 as a starter through two seasons, completing 59.1 percent of his passes for 3,953 yards with 23 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

