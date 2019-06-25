Report: Brodie Van Wagenen ordered Mickey Callaway to remove Jacob deGrom in tough loss

Things just keep getting worse for the New York Mets. Just hours after manager Mickey Callaway apologized for getting into a verbal altercation with a media member, another bombshell report claims the team is in even more disarray.

Turns out, maybe Callaway isn’t totally responsible for all those questionable managerial decisions. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen might actually be giving the orders, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Van Wagenen was reportedly behind the decision to remove ace Jacob deGrom from a tight game in June, according to Puma.

The source said Van Wagenen, who was watching the game at home on TV, communicated with a member of the Mets support staff with an order to remove deGrom from the game. Callaway complied with the order, and deGrom was visibly upset as he departed the field, certain that he could continue pitching. The manager was grilled for the move, but at the time insisted the decision was his.

The Mets led the contest 4-1 when deGrom was taken out of the game. They wound up losing 6-5 in extras.

That’s not the only time Callaway has been restricted this season. The front office reportedly set the rule that closer Edwin Diaz can only pitch in the ninth inning. Callaway has used Diaz for more than three outs twice this season.

The Seattle Mariners used Diaz in the same manner in 2018. Diaz went longer than three outs only three times last season.

That frustration may have contributed to Callaway’s verbal outburst at a reporter following Sunday’s game. The Mets lost after Seth Lugo gave up a home run in the eighth inning. Callaway received criticism for not turning to Diaz for a lengthy save appearance.

Story continues

Following the contest, Callaway called a reporter a “motherf-----.” Pitcher Jason Vargas had to be restrained after threatening to fight that reporter. Callaway and Vargas were fined by the team.

Callaway, Van Wagenen and Vargas all spoke to reporters Monday regarding the verbal altercation Sunday. Van Wagenen told reporters “frustrations are high.”

He said that just hours before Puma’s report shed even more light on why that might be the case.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: