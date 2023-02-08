Report: Brock Purdy won’t have Tommy John surgery, will be ready for training camp

The 49ers avoided a worst-case scenario with quarterback Brock Purdy. He won’t have Tommy John surgery according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Purdy will have a repair of his torn UCL and the expectation is for him to be ready for training camp.

Purdy is set to have his surgery on Feb. 22. Texas Rangers surgeon Dr. Keith Meister will perform the surgery per Rapoport.

There was some concern initially that Purdy might require Tommy John surgery which would’ve knocked him out for up to 12 months. Instead his timeline for return is about six months, which means he should be ready to play at some point in training camp.

More!

Brock Purdy goes 4th overall in ESPN redo of 2022 NFL draft 5th-year options on Brandon Aiyuk, Javon Kinlaw won't come cheap for 49ers George Kittle has some ideas to improve Pro Bowl Games

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire