Report: Brock Purdy undergoes successful surgery to repair UCL

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on Friday had surgery on his torn UCL. The UCL was repaired rather than restructured, which puts him on track to return in six months, although he’s due to begin throwing again in three months per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

The timeline for return could adjust some depending on how recovery goes, but a six-month absence would bring him back just before the start of the regular season. If he’s throwing again in three months he should be able to participate some in training camp. Assuming he’s not practicing in full before the six-month point though, there’s a chance he’s entering Week 1 on only a day or two of practice.

What the 49ers do in that scenario remains to be seen. They could start Trey Lance or another QB on the roster, or they could just roll Purdy out right away.

All of those decisions will come later though since they’ll be dependent on what Purdy’s rehab looks like. For now the club is aiming to at worst get him back early this season, which is the preferred outcome to a restructured UCL which could’ve ended his season.

More!

Colton McKivitz's 2-year contract could signal 49ers' plans at RT 2023 NFL draft: 49ers officially awarded 7 compensatory picks 49ers rookie review: Brock Purdy SZN

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire