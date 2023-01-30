49ers injury update: Brock Purdy suffered complete UCL tear

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL and will be sidelined for at least six months. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero had the initial report.

Purdy sustained the injury in San Francisco’s first series when he was hit by Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick as he was throwing. The rookie signal caller eventually re-entered the game when QB Josh Johnson went down with a concussion, but the nature of the injury didn’t allow him to throw the ball more than a couple times on short screen passes.

Schefter reported the 49ers are recommending surgery, but Purdy will seek other opinions. The timeline for his return would be six months if he undergoes surgery to repair the damaged ligament.

Pelissero reported the team is hopeful he can undergo a repair instead of full-blown Tommy John surgery. The hope is to get Purdy back under center early in training camp.

Purdy finished Sunday’s game 4-of-4 for 23 yards and a fumble in the 49ers’ 31-7 loss.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire