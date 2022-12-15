This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The 49ers said they would not know whether quarterback Brock Purdy is able to play against the Seahawks until close to kickoff on Thursday night and it appears they have made their call.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Purdy is expected to make his second NFL start against the 49ers’ NFC West rivals. Purdy suffered an oblique injury against the Buccaneers in last Sunday’s win and he was limited in practice before being listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.

Purdy was 16-of-21 for 185 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-7 win over Tampa. He also ran for a touchdown.

Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) also drew questionable tags to play against the Seahawks. The status of Purdy and those two will become official 90 minutes ahead of kickoff on Thursday.

Report: Brock Purdy to start Thursday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk