Report: Brock Bowers could be in play for Bears at No. 9

The Chicago Bears have two top-10 selections in the 2024 NFL draft. Chicago is expected to draft quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick (which has been all but official for weeks). But there’s more intrigue when it comes to the No. 9 selection.

The Bears are in a position to land a pair of blue chip players in the top 10, depending on how the draft board falls. And there’s been plenty of reports indicating general manager Ryan Poles could be looking to add another weapon for Williams — although perhaps not the one many have been thinking.

According to Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has generated interest from Chicago. Pauline believes Bowers isn’t expected to get outside of the top 10, where he noted the Bears and New York Jets as two teams in play for him.

The expectations are that Bowers will be selected by either the Chicago Bears with the ninth selection or the new York Jets at pick 10. This, of course, assumes he makes it that far. Sources tell me there’s a real possibility a team trades from the middle part of Round 1 in front of the Jets to secure Bowers. Speculatively, I’d say look at the Titans or Falcons, or even the Bears themselves, being the target of the team that wants to move up for Bowers.

Pauline also noted we could see a team make a push to move inside the top 10 to draft Bowers. While general manager Ryan Poles indicated he’s content with just four draft picks, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make the move if it’s the right offer.

