Report: Broadcaster Larry Merchant, 92, in critical care unit of L.A.-area hospital

Larry Merchant, the longtime television analyst for HBO Boxing, is in the critical care unit of a Los Angeles-area hospital, TMZ is reporting.

The outlet is reporting that an ambulance transported Merchant, 92, from his home to a nearby hospital at around 6 p.m. Thursday. TMZ had no further information.

Merchant became an institution at HBO with his sharp, insightful commentary alongside blow-by-blow broadcaster Jim Lampley. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2009.

Merchant started his career as a sportswriter, most notably with the Philadelphia Daily News and New York Post.

He joined HBO in 1978 and was at ringside until his retirement in 2012.

Story originally appeared on Boxing Junkie