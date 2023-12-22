Report: Broadcaster Larry Merchant, 92, in critical care unit of L.A.-area hospital
Larry Merchant, the longtime television analyst for HBO Boxing, is in the critical care unit of a Los Angeles-area hospital, TMZ is reporting.
The outlet is reporting that an ambulance transported Merchant, 92, from his home to a nearby hospital at around 6 p.m. Thursday. TMZ had no further information.
Merchant became an institution at HBO with his sharp, insightful commentary alongside blow-by-blow broadcaster Jim Lampley. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2009.
Merchant started his career as a sportswriter, most notably with the Philadelphia Daily News and New York Post.
He joined HBO in 1978 and was at ringside until his retirement in 2012.