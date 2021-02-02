Report: Brian Schottenheimer agrees to become Jags’ passing game coordinator

After parting ways with the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 12, Brian Schottenheimer has found a new job on the opposite end of the nation. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he’ll be joining the Jacksonville Jaguars’ staff as their passing game coordinator, which means he’ll likely be working with Trevor Lawrence after April’s draft.

Schottenheimer, 47, is the son of the legendary Marty Schottenheimer and brings 19 years of NFL coaching experience to the table. He’s made stops with the Washington Football Team, San Diego Chargers, New York Jets, St. Louis Rams, Indianapolis Colts, and Seahawks. All of those stops were either as an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach.

With Urban Meyer saying he was looking to bring an elite staff together, acquiring a veteran NFL coach like Schottenheimer makes sense. While many will criticize him for how he exited Seattle, it’s worth noting he’s coached some great quarterbacks like Russell Wilson (who praise him this month), Andrew Luck, and Drew Brees.

The Seahawks finished the offseason 13th in passing in 2020, accumulating a 265.3 yard per game average on the season. During his other two seasons in Seattle (2018-19) they registered a YPG of 195.2 and 243.0, which ranked 26th and 11th, respectively.

Schottenheimer will join two other former Seahawks assistants in Darrell Bevell and Sanjay Lal on the Jags staff. Bevell was the Seahawks coordinator before Schottenheimer (2011-17) while Lal was on the Seahawks’ 2020 staff with him.