Report: Brian Kelly is looking to bring Marcus Freeman to LSU

Once upon a time, Ed Orgeron looked to bring Marcus Freeman to LSU as his defensive coordinator before hiring Daronte Jones. Freeman chose to head to Notre Dame. Could he be in play with the Tigers once again?

Our friends at Fighting Irish Wire produced a report that Kelly is looking to bring Freeman with him to LSU.

Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, who plenty of players and fans alike want to be the next Notre Dame head coach, seems to be main priority for Kelly to take with him to LSU according to Pete Sampson of The Athletic. Sampson was part of The Athletic report on Monday night that originally linked Kelly to LSU and on Tuesday morning Sampson shared the following on Twitter:

Source: LSU head coach Brian Kelly reached out to Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman on Monday in an effort to bring him to Baton Rouge. Kelly would intend to make Freeman the highest paid defensive coordinator in college football. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) November 30, 2021

Freeman on the Tigers staff would be a monster addition. The question is would he actually follow Kelly to the Bayou? There are plenty of people who want to keep him in South Bend, potentially as the next head coach of the Fighting Irish. Kelly has been very high on Freeman during their time together this season.

It might be a pipedream but I would also add that I didn’t believe Brian Kelly would leave Notre Dame for the SEC. Only time will tell on this one. However, we know that money talks, and if he wants to make Freeman the highest-paid coordinator, hard to believe LSU wouldn’t make it happen.

