Report: Brian Kelly let go passing game coordinator DJ Mangas

Another staffing move has been made for the LSU Tigers by head coach Brian Kelly. According to Bruce Feldman, the new head coach has let go of passing game coordinator DJ Mangas. Mangas was an offensive analyst under Ed Orgeron in 2019 and left for the Carolina Panthers with Joe Brady. He returned for the 2021 season as passing game coordinator with offensive coordinator Jake Peetz.

Mangas was in charge of play calls on third down in passing situations but now Kelly has opted to promote an analyst in his place. Carter Sheridan spent time with the New Orleans Saints as an analyst. He will be working with the wide receivers as they prepare for the Kansas State Wildcats in the Texas Bowl.

This will remove one part of the playcalling and leave it entirely up to Peetz. It seemed like a weird dynamic to have two different coordinators calling plays for the offense.

SOURCE: Brian Kelly has let go of LSU passing game coordinator DJ Mangas. Carter Sheridan, an analyst and former Saints staffer, has been bumped up to work with the Tigers WRs for the bowl game vs. K-State. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 14, 2021

There has been no word at this point as to whether or not Peetz will return to the staff in 2022 as the offensive coordinator. Brian Kelly likely still weighing his options and won’t make a decision until after the early signing period comes to an end. Perhaps it could wait until after bowl season when other teams wrap up their season.

