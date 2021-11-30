Report: Brian Kelly to accept LSU job offer

If you thought Sunday was crazy with Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for LSU then you’re going to want to sit down.

Brian Kelly is expected to be named LSU’s new football coach as early as Tuesday according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

The Athletic broke the news Monday that LSU was targeting Kelly and just a few short hours later Thamel was the first to share the news of Kelly’s departure.

There are reasons for Kelly to take the job as I’m sure a Brinks truck full of cash is headed his way. At the same time I’m flat-out shocked he actually did it.

We will have more all night as this MASSIVE story develops.