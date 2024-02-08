Report: Brian Johnson to join Commanders coaching staff

Brian Johnson won’t have to go far for his next NFL job.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Johnson will join the Commanders’ staff in a prominent offensive role.

Washington has already hired former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to be their offensive coordinator.

Johnson, 36, was fired after one season as the Eagles offensive coordinator. He was previously the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2021-2022 under head coach Nick Sirianni.

Johnson also interviewed with a few teams for an offensive coordinator role but was not hired. Instead, he’ll stick in the NFC East and likely work with another young quarterback in 2024.