Report: Brian Hoyer would start for Patriots vs. Chiefs in place of Cam Newton

Barry Werner

Where have you gone, Jarrett Stidham? Once regarded as the replacement for Tom Brady, the former Auburn QB isn’t considered the person to step in for Cam Newton if/when the New England Patriots play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

According to a report, Bill Belichick will replace the COVID-19 positive Newton with Brian Hoyer rather than Stidham should the game postponed from Sunday be played Monday or Tuesday.


Hoyer has been in the Patriots’ system before and backed up Brady from 2009-11 and 2017-18. He has appeared in 23 games as a Patriot, throwing 51 passes.

Hoyer has never started a game for New England. That could change in the next few days.