Report: Brian Hoyer expects to start, but Mac Jones is telling teammates he might play

The Patriots may not have a decision on their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game in Green Bay until shortly before kickoff.

Brian Hoyer is expected to start in place of the injured Mac Jones, but Jones is telling teammates that his sprained ankle is getting better and he still might play, according to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

Jones may go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made. If he can’t go, Hoyer would start and rookie Bailey Zappe would back him up.

Although reports early this week said Jones suffered a severe high-ankle sprain, the latest report indicates that the severity of Jones’ injury was overstated, and he might be able to give it a go.

