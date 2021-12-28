The Patriots have a COVID-19 concern in their quarterbacks’ room.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, New England is expected to place backup QB Brian Hoyer on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Given Hoyer’s presumed proximity to starting quarterback Mac Jones, the rookie out of Alabama could be at risk of testing positive for the virus. But if Jones is vaccinated, then he won’t test unless he shows symptoms of the virus.

Hoyer has appeared in four games this season, finishing games in garbage time.

With Hoyer out, third quarterback Jarrett Stidham would be Jones’ backup for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Report: Brian Hoyer is expected to go on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk