  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Brian Griese leaving ESPN to become San Francisco 49ers QBs coach

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brian Griese
    Brian Griese
    American football player
  • Troy Aikman
    Troy Aikman
    American professional football player
  • Kyle Shanahan
    Kyle Shanahan
    American football player and coach

Brian Griese is headed back to the league.

The former “Monday Night Football” analyst is leaving ESPN and will become the next quarterbacks coach with the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Griese will replace Rich Scangarello in San Francisco, who left to become Kentucky’s offensive coordinator. It will mark his first coaching job in the NFL.

Griese has been at ESPN since he retired in 2009. He spent a decade in the league, starting with the Denver Broncos after they drafted him in the third round of the 1998 draft. He spent time playing for the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears. When he was with the Buccaneers, current 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was on staff.

In total, Griese threw for more than 19,000 yards and 119 touchdowns in his career.

He has been at ESPN ever since, and most recently worked as an analyst on “Monday Night Football.” Griese is reportedly set to be replaced next year in the booth by Troy Aikman, who is apparently ready to leave Fox for a $90 million deal. Longtime broadcast partner Joe Buck is also reportedly open to going with him.

ESPN Monday Night Football announcer Brian Griese
With Troy Aikman reportedly joining ESPN, Brian Griese is leaving for San Francisco. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Recommended Stories