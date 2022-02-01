After interviewing with the Houston Texans earlier on Monday, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores met up with representatives of the New Orleans Saints Monday night, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Flores and the Saints met up for dinner in Mobile, Ala. ahead of the Senior Bowl. Flores is expected to interview for the job officially on Tuesday.

Flores has also had interviews with the Chicago Bears and New York Giants for their head coaching vacancies. Those jobs have gone to Matt Eberflus and Brian Daboll, respectively.

Flores was let go by the Dolphins after three years in his role as head coach for the team. After going 5-11 in his first season, the Dolphins went 10-6 in 2020 and 9-8 this year. They failed to make the playoffs in any of his three seasons with the team.

The Saints are looking for a replacement for Sean Payton, who stepped down after 16 years as head coach of the team.

Report: Brian Flores meeting with Saints tonight at Senior Bowl originally appeared on Pro Football Talk