Report: Brian Flores' deal with Miami Dolphins was completed in early January originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

All signs seem to point to Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores being named the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins, with several reports saying that he recently had a second interview. But a report Wednesday night from WCVB-TV's Mike Lynch says the deal has actually been wrapped up for weeks now:

Brian Flores completed his deal to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins during the first week in January. Official announcement after the Super Bowl — Mike Lynch (@LynchieWCVB) January 24, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Flores, 37, the Patriots' de facto defensive coordinator, is considered a rising star in the Bill Belichick coaching tree. He previously interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching job last offseason, a job that eventually went to the since-fired Steve Wilks. In addition to the Dolphins this month, Flores also interviewed with the Packers and Broncos, whose openings went to Matt LaFleur and Vic Fangio, respectively.

Should Flores leave for the Dolphins, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says there is a good chance the Patriots would bring in Greg Schiano to be their defensive coordinator.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.