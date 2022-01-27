Report: Brian Daboll, Mike McDaniel, Kellen Moore on Dolphins second interview list

The Dolphins are moving toward a second round of head coaching interviews and there’s word on which coaches remain in the mix in Miami.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are expected to receive second interviews for the job.

Daboll coached at Alabama early in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s time at the school and he was mentioned as a candidate shortly after the Dolphins fired Brian Flores. Daboll has also interviewed twice with the Giants, however, and worked with their new General Manager Joe Schoen in Buffalo, so there may be competition for his services.

The second round of interviews is expected to get underway next week.

