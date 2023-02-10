Report: Brian Callahan out of running for Colts head coach job

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is reportedly out of the running for the Indianapolis Colts head coach vacancy, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

It seems the list of finalists is shrinking as Super Bowl weekend arrives, but there’s still a chance we don’t find out who the next head coach will be until after Sunday’s big game.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was told he’s been eliminated from the Colts search, per source. @MikeSilver reported (and I’ve confirmed) Giants DC Wink Martindale was told the same. Callahan also was up for the Cardinals job, is clearly a name to watch for 2024. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 10, 2023

This is a mildly surprising development. Callahan figured to be one of the top candidates for the head coach vacancy considering his success with the Bengals and his history with Derek Carr, Matthew Stafford and Peyton Manning.

With Callahan, and also New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale out of the running, the remaining candidates include Los Angeles Rams DC Raheem Morris, Philadelphia Eagles OC Shane Steichen, Green Bay Packers STC Rich Bisaccia, Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn and interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

