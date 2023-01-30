Report: Brian Callahan is expected to have second interview with Colts this week

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is expected to have a second interview with the Colts this week, Albert Breer of SI.com reports. It could happen as soon as Wednesday.

Callahan had his first interview with the Colts on Jan. 20.

He is expected to interview with the Cardinals on Thursday.

Callahan became offensive coordinator of the Bengals in 2019. He previously worked as a quarterbacks coach for the Raiders and Lions.

The Colts began with a list of 14 candidates. They have whittled that to a shorter list of finalists, which includes second interviews for Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday.

