Report: Brewers trade first baseman Jesús Aguilar to the Rays

Jesús Aguilar has been traded from Milwaukee to Tampa. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Milwaukee Brewers have traded first baseman Jesús Aguilar to the Tampa Bay Rays.

First baseman Jesus Aguilar has been traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Tampa Bay Rays, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Passan also reported that the Brewers are receiving right-handed pitcher Jake Faira from the Rays in exchange for Aguilar.

Aguilar, 29, had a breakout year in 2018, hitting .274/.352/.539 with 35 home runs and 25 doubles. His 2019 hasn’t lived up to that, as he’s currently sporting a .225/.320/.374 triple slash, and has hit just 8 home runs. But he may be coming around — Aguilar has hit .274 since June 1, and .298 since July 1.

The Brewers are in need of pitching in general, and Faria could help their bullpen. Faria was a starter with the Rays until this season, and the move to the ‘pen has paid off. He has a 2.70 ERA over 10 innings and 7 appearances for the Rays, but has an issue with free passes (he’s issued seven, an average of one per outing). Faria has been bobbing between the majors and the Rays’ Triple-A team this season, but has looked good in the minors over the last month. He gives the Brewers immediate help at the major league level, as well as a long relief option.

More from Yahoo Sports: