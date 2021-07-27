Report: Brett Jones signing with Broncos

Free agent center Brett Jones has found a job.

He is signing with the Broncos, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports. Jones played the past three seasons with the Vikings, and the Broncos General Manager is former Vikings assistant General Manager George Paton.

Jones played 15 games and started two last season for the Vikings, seeing action on 139 offensive snaps and 66 on special teams.

He was with the Giants for his first two seasons and started a career-high 13 games in 2017.

In his career, Jones has played 61 games with 19 starts.

Jones turns 30 this week.

