Report: Breslow, Red Sox ‘in advanced discussions' for GM role originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox may have found their Chaim Bloom replacement.

Craig Breslow, a former MLB pitcher currently working in the Chicago Cubs front office, has emerged as a serious candidate to become Boston's next head of baseball operations. The Athletic's Patrick Mooney reports Breslow "has been in advanced discussions with the Red Sox, according to sources familiar with the search process."

Breslow is one of at least six potential candidates who have interviewed for the position, per The Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

A World Series champion with the Red Sox in 2013, Breslow was once dubbed "the smartest man in baseball" by the Minneapolis Star Tribune's La Velle E. Neal III. That nickname has stuck, and it's easy to see why.

Breslow, a Connecticut native, graduated from Yale with degrees in molecular biophysics and biochemistry. After a 12-year MLB career, he joined Theo Epstein in the Cubs' front office as their "Director of Strategic Initiatives for Baseball Operations." His duty was to help to "evaluate and implement data-based processes throughout all facets of Baseball Operations" and "support the organization’s pitching infrastructure in Player Development and the major leagues.

Later, Breslow was promoted to director of pitching/special assistant to the president and general manager. He was elevated again to assistant GM/vice president of pitching in 2020.

Breslow is one of three external candidates who reportedly interviewed for Boston's vacant GM position. Minnesota Twins GM Thad Levine and former Pittsburgh Pirates GM Neal Huntington are the others.