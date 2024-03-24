Report: Brennan Rigsby, Jadrian Tracey open up about futures in Oregon

The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball season ended with a second-round loss to Creighton in double overtime and the off-season has officially begun.

Players are going to start to announce their future plans and the first Ducks to announce their intentions is guard Brennan Rigsby and Jadrian Tracey. According to James Crepea of The Oregonian, both players plan to stick around for one more season.

“Oregon is definitely a place I want to be,” Rigsby said.

Tracey repeated Rigsby sentiment as he said he wants to return to Eugene for the 2024-25 season. Both players will be seniors.

Head coach Dana Altman has repeatedly said that he wants players who want to be at Oregon and earn their degrees. It looks like Rigsby and Tracey are two of those types of players.

For the 2023-24 season, Rigsby, a De Beque, Colo. native played in all 36 games, starting 13 and averaged six points per contest. Rigsby also shot 35 percent from the field.

Tracey came to Oregon via SouthWestern Community College in Florida. He played in all 36 games, started 22 contests where Tracey averaged 7.6 points a game, and shot 36 percent from the three-point line.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire