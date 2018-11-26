Report: Braves sign Brian McCann

Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports that the Atlanta Braves have signed free agent catcher Brian McCann. The deal is reportedly for one year, $2 million. McCann, who will turn 35 in February, began his career in Atlanta, playing there for his first nine seasons.

McCann had a bad right knee that limited him to 63 games last season. He wasn’t all that great when he played, either, hitting a mere .212/.301/.339, likely because of the knee. He’s still a strong defensive catcher, however, and he’s lauded for his leadership skills. That he’s such a known and familiar quantity in Atlanta makes him an easier choice for the Braves too.

He’ll split time with Tyler Flowers and will, without question, get the “welcome home” treatment from the hometown fans.