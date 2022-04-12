Report: Brandon King agrees to one-year deal with Indianapolis Colts

Former New England Patriots defensive specialist Brandon King reached a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He appeared in 16 games for the Patriots in 2021 and recorded nine tackles.

He was a Swiss Army knife in the organization, taking on roles in many of the different special teams units during his time with the team. He spent seven seasons with the organization. His best year statistically came in 2015. He tallied 12 tackles on the season.

King appeared in 85 career games for the Patriots, and was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams. He becomes the sixth player to leave the Patriots organization this offseason.

Former New England defensive specialist and two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon King reached agreement on a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts, per his agent @Seanstellato. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2022

The New England Patriots will have a chance to add younger talent via the NFL draft a couple weeks. This could be important as roster attrition continues to be a theme.

Related