Report: Brandon Graham, Eagles working on extension

Defensive end Brandon Graham said earlier this month that he wants to see things through with the Eagles after spending his entire NFL career with the team and it looks like he’s moving closer to making that happen.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Eagles and Graham are working on a contract extension. Graham’s current deal is up after the 2021 season.

Per the report, it would be a one-year extension that would add new money for Graham and allow the Eagles to lower Graham’s cap hit of over $17.9 million.

Graham had eight sacks and 16 quarterback hits while starting every game for the third straight season.

