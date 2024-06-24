Report: Brandon Aiyuk meeting with 49ers on Monday

Another step in the Brandon Aiyuk saga is set for Monday.

During an appearance on NFL Live, former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark reported that Aiyuk would be meeting with the 49ers on Monday. While there are currently no clear details about the meeting, the two sides getting together could produce different options such as an extension or trade request.

Via @AdamSchefter on Twitter:

49ers disgruntled WR Brandon Aiyuk is meeting today with the 49ers, as ESPN’s @Realrclark25 reported on NFL Live. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 24, 2024

Aiyuk is notably entering the final year of his rookie deal and is seeking a new contract. While Aiyuk’s fifth season is fully guaranteed, he did not report to the 49ers offseason mini-camp programs. Training camp is still weeks away, but his holdout could potentially continue as practice for the new season begins.

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, Aiyuk has spent four seasons with the 49ers. The Arizona State product is coming off a career-high season with 1342 yards receiving to go along with 75 receptions and seven touchdowns.

