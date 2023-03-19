The Cowboys traded for Brandin Cooks on Sunday and that may signal the end of their extended interest in adding another veteran wide receiver to their roster.

Ed Werder of ESPN reports that the Cooks acquisition likely takes the Cowboys out of the mix for signing Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason. The Texans are picking up $6 million of Cooks’ $18 million salary for 2023, but a source told Werder it would be hard to fit both Cooks and Beckham into the roster.

The Cowboys met with Beckham late last season as they considered signing him off of a torn ACL, but no deal was struck and Beckham did not play for anyone. There was word earlier this month that they were still interested in Beckham, but did not send anyone to watch the wideout’s recent workout.

Beckham indicated that he hasn’t been happy with the offers he’s received from teams so far this offseason and it doesn’t sound like the Cowboys are going to be the ones to change his view of the situation.

Report: Brandin Cooks trade likely takes Cowboys out of Odell Beckham market originally appeared on Pro Football Talk