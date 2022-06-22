Report: Bradley Beal opting out of Wizards contract

Wizards star Bradley Beal said he has already decided his playing future.

Though he didn’t reveal his plan specifically, it apparently included declining his $36,422,136 player option.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will decline his $36.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter unrestricted free agency this summer, a league source told HoopsHype.

This is simple math. Beal’s projected max salary as a free agent: $43 million. That’s significantly less than his $36,422,136 player-option salary.

Even if Beal wants to stay in Washington on a contract with one year remaining, he’s better off opting out and re-signing for a raise.

Of course, Beal can secure a multi-year payday off that $43 million starting salary – up to a projected $248 million over five years with the Wizards or $235 million over four years elsewhere.

Beal has repeatedly said he’s leaning toward staying with the Wizards. Though he has left the door open for leaving, publicly announcing before free agency even opens that he knows his plan then bolting would be a shocking heel turn. Most indicators point to Beal staying in Washington.

That’ll just happen with a larger 2022-23 salary after opting out.

