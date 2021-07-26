Report: Bradley Beal irked by Wizards’ process of hiring Wes Unseld Jr. over Sam Cassell

Bradley Beal is reportedly considering requesting a trade from the Wizards.

Yes, Beal had been steadfast in his commitment to Washington. But that was at least partially based on how the Wizards centered him in their planning.

Then, Washington hired Wes Unseld Jr. as coach.

Fred Katz of The Athletic:

But that control didn’t reach the Wizards’ recent head coaching search the way Beal wanted, according to sources, one of the reasons he was frustrated when his top choice for the job — 76ers assistant Sam Cassell, an assistant with Washington during Beal’s first couple of NBA seasons — couldn’t land a second interview.

Make no mistake: If Beal requests a trade, on-court results are the main reason. The Wizards have had three straight losing seasons, and they don’t appear close to competing deep in the playoffs. Not only is Beal competitive, pressure comes from multiple directions for players to prioritize winning.

If Unseld is better-equipped than Cassell to help Washington win, Unseld was the right hire. The Wizards should have valued Beal’s input, but they shouldn’t have completely deferred to him. If not winning, he won’t be satisfied, anyway.

Still, as a result, Washington must weather the current firestorm.

