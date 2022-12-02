Report: Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec to transfer

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec is looking to finish his college football career at a different school.

The Eagles’ starter is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to ESPN. Jurkovec has played in 24 games across the last three seasons for the Eagles.

His best season came in 2020 when he was 205-of-336 passing for 2,558 yards and 17 TDs with just five interceptions. He played in six games due to injury in 2021, but threw four interceptions and completed just 54% of his passes.

Jurkovec also dealt with injuries in 2022. He played in just eight of Boston College’s 12 games as the Eagles underachieved this past season. Jurkovec was 147-of-247 passing for 1,711 yards and 11 TDs and eight interceptions. At one point late in the season, Boston College coach Jeff Hafley said Jurkovec was in concussion protocol while also dealing with a rib injury and a knee injury.

When healthy, Jurkovec can be a solid starting option for a Power Five team. He’s likely to have no shortage of suitors in the transfer portal as many schools are looking for quality quarterbacks.

Jurkovec came to Boston College ahead of the 2020 season after two seasons at Notre Dame. He’s been critical of his time with the Fighting Irish and has talked pointedly about the promises that he said Brian Kelly didn’t fulfill while he was with the Irish.

Jurkovec is also the second ACC starter to enter the transfer portal as a graduate this week. Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong previously announced his intention to transfer. Armstrong was phenomenal in 2021 but struggled in 2022 as Virginia had to replace four starters across the offensive line and a new offensive system was implemented.

Former Michigan starter Cade McNamara unofficially started the QB transfer carousel earlier in the week. Thursday night, McNamara said he’d be playing the 2023 season at Iowa.