Report: Boston College QB Anthony Brown to graduate transfer to Oregon Ducks

Thought the quarterback competition to replace four-year starter Justin Herbert was between Tyler Shough and Jay Butterfield?

Think again.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown will transfer to Eugene as a graduate transfer after starting the last three seasons in an Eagles uniform. He would be immediately eligible to play this season.

Sources: Graduate transfer quarterback Anthony Brown will choose Oregon for his final year of eligibility. He was a three-year starter at Boston College. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 1, 2020

At Boston College, he started 28 games passing for 4,738 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. He had to miss the final six games of last season with a leg injury and entered the transfer portal in December.

According to 247Sports, Brown went on a recruiting visit in Eugene in early March before making his decision.

He will be competing for the starting quarterback job with redshirt sophomore Tyler Shough, true freshman Jay Butterfield, redshirt freshman Cale Millen, and walk-on Bradley Yaffee to replace Herbert. However, Shough's experience within Oregon should not be that much of an advantage given that the Ducks will be running a new offense under new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.

As head coach of Oregon football, Mario Cristobal has implemented a culture that embraces competition between players so the best players get the most playing time on the field, thus bringing in an experienced player like Brown is practicing that philosophy.

The Ducks are scheduled to start the season against FCS Champions North Dakota State on September 5th before hosting Ohio State on September 12th.

You can check out some of Brown's highlights here.

