Report: Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie has met virtually with the Vikings

The Vikings have a plethora of needs across their defense, many of which have been filled this offseason.

But one thing Minnesota could continue to address is the depth at linebacker. The Vikings were forced to utilize a depleted linebacker unit throughout 2020. In 2021, the team is likely to be without free agent LB Eric Wilson.

The Vikings have already agreed to terms with former Chargers LB Nick Vigil, but they could always add depth through the draft. If the team opts to do that, Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie could be an option — either in the draft or in free agency afterwards.

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Vikings have met virtually with McDuffie. In his final collegiate season with Boston College, McDuffie tallied 54 solo tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. He did not have a pass breakup.

McDuffie would not be a starter on the Vikings defense, but he could compete for the fourth linebacker spot. As it stands, Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr would be the two mainstay linebackers. Players like Vigil, Ryan Connelly, Troy Dye, Cameron Smith and likely others will compete for the third linebacker position.