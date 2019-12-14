Report: Boston College close to hiring Ohio State DC Jeff Hafley as head coach

Boston College reportedly is close to hiring its new head football coach.

After parting ways with Steve Addazio earlier this month, the Eagles are close to replacing him with Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Hafley helped the Buckeyes finish No. 2 nationally in total defense this season. Prior to joining Ohio State in 2019, Hafley served as a defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

The move particularly makes sense for BC as it finished the 2019 campaign No. 125 of 130 in total defense. Hafley also has built a reputation over the years as one of the top recruiters in the country.

The formal announcement of Hafley's hiring is expected to be made soon.

